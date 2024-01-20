AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-20

NSC vows to protect, preserve country’s territorial integrity

Ali Hussain Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday expressed the resolve that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan are absolutely inviolable and sacrosanct and any attempt by anyone to breach it on any pretext will be responded to with the full might of the State.

The NSC, chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, deliberated upon matters of national security following Iran violated the country’s sovereignty by launching strikes in Panjgur, Balochistan on Tuesday.

“The forum expressed that Iran being a neighbourly and brotherly Muslim country, existing multiple communication channels between the two countries should be mutually utilised to address each other’s security concerns in the larger interest of regional peace and stability,” read a statement of the PM Office issued following the meeting.

It stated that the meeting was attended by the caretaker ministers for Defence, Foreign Affairs, Finance and Information, the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Chief of the Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Chief of Air Staff, as well as, heads of intelligence agencies.

It added that the forum undertook a wholesome review of the situation and lauded the professional, calibrated and proportionate response by the Armed Forces of Pakistan against unprovoked and unlawful violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

During the meeting, the statement added, the participants were briefed about political and diplomatic developments bearing upon the prevailing situation between Pakistan and Iran and its impact on the overall security milieu in the region.

“Forum also took stock of the ‘Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar’, which was successfully executed against Pakistani originated Baloch terrorists residing on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran,” it added.

An update on the situation along the borders and necessary full preparations done to comprehensively respond to any further violation of national sovereignty was also deliberated about, it added. “The forum reiterated the unflinching resolve that sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan are absolutely inviolable and sacrosanct and any attempt by anyone to breach it on any pretext will be responded with full might of the state.”

It added that the meeting reaffirmed that the security and safety of the people of Pakistan is of paramount importance and no stone will be left unturned to ensure it.

The meeting impressed upon Pakistan’s commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in accordance with the UN charter and international norms.

“The Committee also reiterated the resolve to deal with the menace of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, with an iron hand.”

The forum also highlighted that Pakistan has suffered far more than any other country due to this scourge of terrorism.

“The meeting also concluded that in line with the universal principles governing the conduct of good neighbourly relations, the two countries would mutually be able to overcome minor irritants through dialogue and diplomacy and pave the way to further deepen their historic relations.”

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the three-day tension between Pakistan and Iran following the latter violated the country’s sovereignty by striking in Panjgur, Balochistan, prompting Pakistan to strike back and target the hideouts of terrorists belonging to Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

However, in a telephonic conversation on Friday, the foreign ministers of the two countries agreed to de-escalate the situation and move toward normalisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NSC National Security Committee Anwaar ul Haq Kakar sovereignty Pakistan Iran tensions

NSC vows to protect, preserve country’s territorial integrity

Trade settlement in Chinese RMB soars 600pc

Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

De-escalation in interest of both countries: PM

Nepra renews distribution and supplier licence to KE

Dasu transmission line contracts: Ali pledges to conduct ‘fair inquiry’

Jilani tells Turkish FM: No interest in ‘escalation’

Pakistan, Iran agree to end stand-off

Security personnel not allowed to ask voters to prove identity

PMIC takes notice of delays in PSDP projects

Jul-Dec: Petroleum group imports down 13.78pc YoY

Read more stories