NSC vows to protect, preserve country’s territorial integrity

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday expressed the resolve that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan are absolutely inviolable and sacrosanct and any attempt by anyone to breach it on any pretext will be responded to with the full might of the State.

The NSC, chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, deliberated upon matters of national security following Iran violated the country’s sovereignty by launching strikes in Panjgur, Balochistan on Tuesday.

“The forum expressed that Iran being a neighbourly and brotherly Muslim country, existing multiple communication channels between the two countries should be mutually utilised to address each other’s security concerns in the larger interest of regional peace and stability,” read a statement of the PM Office issued following the meeting.

It stated that the meeting was attended by the caretaker ministers for Defence, Foreign Affairs, Finance and Information, the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Chief of the Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Chief of Air Staff, as well as, heads of intelligence agencies.

It added that the forum undertook a wholesome review of the situation and lauded the professional, calibrated and proportionate response by the Armed Forces of Pakistan against unprovoked and unlawful violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

During the meeting, the statement added, the participants were briefed about political and diplomatic developments bearing upon the prevailing situation between Pakistan and Iran and its impact on the overall security milieu in the region.

“Forum also took stock of the ‘Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar’, which was successfully executed against Pakistani originated Baloch terrorists residing on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran,” it added.

An update on the situation along the borders and necessary full preparations done to comprehensively respond to any further violation of national sovereignty was also deliberated about, it added. “The forum reiterated the unflinching resolve that sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan are absolutely inviolable and sacrosanct and any attempt by anyone to breach it on any pretext will be responded with full might of the state.”

It added that the meeting reaffirmed that the security and safety of the people of Pakistan is of paramount importance and no stone will be left unturned to ensure it.

The meeting impressed upon Pakistan’s commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in accordance with the UN charter and international norms.

“The Committee also reiterated the resolve to deal with the menace of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, with an iron hand.”

The forum also highlighted that Pakistan has suffered far more than any other country due to this scourge of terrorism.

“The meeting also concluded that in line with the universal principles governing the conduct of good neighbourly relations, the two countries would mutually be able to overcome minor irritants through dialogue and diplomacy and pave the way to further deepen their historic relations.”

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the three-day tension between Pakistan and Iran following the latter violated the country’s sovereignty by striking in Panjgur, Balochistan, prompting Pakistan to strike back and target the hideouts of terrorists belonging to Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

However, in a telephonic conversation on Friday, the foreign ministers of the two countries agreed to de-escalate the situation and move toward normalisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024