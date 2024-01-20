PSW clarification

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Single Window (PSW) on Friday categorically clarified that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) probe was against traders who were allegedly involved in clearance of consignments without meeting the requirement State Bank of Pakistan’s regulations.

The Pakistan Single Window wishes to clarify that the PSW being the national data exchange platform for cross-border trade regularly shares clearance data with Customs, SBP and other government agencies and has also provided relevant data to the fact-finding committee.

The headline is, therefore, misleading and incorrect. By digitizing cross-border trade processes and procedures, the single window platform is now providing more visibility over cross-border trade transactions to all stakeholders including relevant government authorities, which has significantly enhanced transparency and enables the government agencies to detect such irregularities or non-compliances in a more effective manner, the PSW added.

