2nd day of E&H Show 2024: Pakistan-Africa trade ties highlighted

LAHORE: The 2nd day of the Engineering and Healthcare Show 2024 witnessed constructive dialogues as delegations from 60 participating countries engaged with key figures including Dr. Gohar Ejaz, Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries & Production, Federal Secretary for Commerce, Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui and Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP.

Discussions revolved around bilateral trade challenges and opportunities, with a focus on addressing key issues to enhance trade relations with Pakistan. The discussions were held with delegates of Djibouti, Australia, Turkey, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Mozambique, Kenya, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

The importance of Pak-Africa trade relations and Africa as an emerging market was discussed. The delegates were really thankful for the generous hospitality, and they were impressed by the great show. Both sides assured future cooperation in all possible aspects.

The show sustained its momentum on the second day with a dynamic interaction between buyers and sellers on the exhibition floor. A remarkable 1742 B2B meetings took place, fostering collaboration and laying the foundation for future business partnerships. Foreign delegates coordinated site visits with local businesses exhibiting at EHCS, providing them with firsthand insights into Pakistan’s industrial capabilities. 15 meetings were held with international Chambers and delegations with FPCCI, SCCI and LCCI. Regulatory Authorities of Pakistan (DRAP and PSQCA) were also conducted 20 meetings with their counterparts.

Adding a touch of cultural exchange, an inaugural dinner was hosted for the foreign delegates at PC Hotel, Lahore, on the evening of 18th January 2024.

The event, graced by Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Department, Government of the Punjab and Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP. They saw commendations for the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan’s efforts in promoting the engineering and healthcare industry on a global scale. 600 plus distinguished foreign guests and local exhibitors praised the arrangements and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage in cultural exchange, highlighting the warm hospitality that had captured their hearts.

The culmination of these diplomatic and business engagements resulted in the materialization of 08 MOUs between the Regulatory Authorities, Chambers, Associations, TPOs and delegates from participating countries, paving the way for increased collaboration and mutual benefits.

Mineral and investment lounge was introduced for the first time in Engineering and Health Care show 2024.

Six stalls were allocated to different regions which included stall for Special investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC), KPK Board of Investment, Baluchistan Board of Investment, Sindh Board of Investment and Punjab Board of Investment. Delegates showed great interest in minerals specially Pink salt and its products of PMDC, marble and granite of KPK Board of investment.

