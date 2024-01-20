Cotton market remains firm with satisfactory volume

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The prices of Phutti were in between Rs 7,000 to 9,200 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund.

400 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Deharki were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,700 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 19,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Kot Banglow were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 2200 bales of Sui, 2400 bales of Rohri, 3000 bales of Saleh Pat, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur, 400 bales of Rasoolabad and 1000 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 362 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024