Sri Lanka shares end lower for ninth straight session

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares fell for the ninth consecutive session on Friday, hurt by losses in consumer staples and healthcare stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.3% at 10,432.85.

For the week, it fell 1.7%, extending losses to a second consecutive week.

Ceylon Tobacco Company and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka were the top losers on the index, falling 2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 22.4 million shares from 21.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 518.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.6 million) from 494.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lanka is showing signs of recovery from its worst financial crisis in seven decades but challenges remain, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 114.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 490.2 million rupees, the data showed.