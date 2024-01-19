AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Sri Lanka shares end lower for ninth straight session

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares fell for the ninth consecutive session on Friday, hurt by losses in consumer staples and healthcare stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.3% at 10,432.85.

For the week, it fell 1.7%, extending losses to a second consecutive week.

Ceylon Tobacco Company and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka were the top losers on the index, falling 2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower for eighth straight session

Trading volume on the index rose to 22.4 million shares from 21.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 518.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.6 million) from 494.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lanka is showing signs of recovery from its worst financial crisis in seven decades but challenges remain, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 114.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 490.2 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Sri Lankan stocks

