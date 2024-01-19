AIRLINK 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.49%)
BOP 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.19%)
DGKC 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.91%)
FCCL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFBL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HBL 115.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.4%)
HUBC 116.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.41%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PAEL 21.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.82%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
PPL 121.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.66%)
PRL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
PTC 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
SNGP 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.87%)
SSGC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 77.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.63%)
UNITY 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,496 Increased By 14.1 (0.22%)
BR30 22,946 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 63,403 Increased By 200.2 (0.32%)
KSE30 21,311 Increased By 70.5 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian oil depot on fire after Ukrainian strike: governor

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2024 01:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: A fire raged at an oil depot on Friday in the Russian region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine following a drone strike, the regional governor said.

Alexander Bogomaz said the Ukrainian drone was “neutralised” but it dropped “dropped a munition” as it was intercepted, which struck an oil depot at Klintsy, a town of some 60,000 habitants located about 70 kilometres (about 45 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

He said there were no victims but that a blaze erupted at the depot and 13 fire trucks had been deployed to battle the flames.

The Russian defence ministry said the drone had been “destroyed” and a Ukrainian attack “foiled”.

But a local rail operator said a train, specially equipped to deal with large fires. had arrived in the town to help battle the blaze.

“The fire will not affect rail traffic in Klintsy,” they said on Telegram.

On Thursday, Uraine claimed responsibility for a drone attack in the northern Leningrad region bordering Finland and located nearly 1,000 kilometres from the border.

Houthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships

The territory is home to Russia’s second city of Saint Petersburg that has up to now rarely seen such attacks.

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Bryansk Saint Petersburg Russian oil depot

Russian oil depot on fire after Ukrainian strike: governor

Intra-day update: rupee sees some gain against US dollar

Stocks back to winning ways as Pak-Iran tensions ease

Israel bombs Gaza amid disagreements with US over possibility of Palestinian state

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

Mari Petroleum successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

New Zealand chasing 159 to win fourth T20 against Pakistan

Oil prices tick up as markets weigh Middle East tensions, supply forecasts

Energy sector: Circular debt jumps to over Rs5.725trn

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Read more stories