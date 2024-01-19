AIRLINK 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.42%)
BOP 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.99%)
DGKC 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.4%)
HUBC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
OGDC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
PAEL 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
PIAA 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
PIBTL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
PPL 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.49%)
PRL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PTC 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
SEARL 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.06%)
SNGP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.19%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 77.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.55%)
UNITY 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 6,495 Increased By 13.1 (0.2%)
BR30 22,972 Decreased By -17.7 (-0.08%)
KSE100 63,412 Increased By 209.8 (0.33%)
KSE30 21,314 Increased By 73.8 (0.35%)
European stocks advance at open

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2024 01:34pm

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets rose Friday following an overnight Wall Street rally and after a largely upbeat performance in Asia.

London’s FTSE 100 index gaining 0.8 percent to 7,519.44 points despite news of tumbling UK retail sales.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 added 0.5 percent to 7,441.33 points and Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.4 percent to 16,632.63.

European shares advance as chipmakers rally

Asian markets mostly rose Friday following a tech-led rally on Wall Street that helped soothe traders’ concerns that the Federal Reserve will likely not cut interest rates, though China’s economic woes dragged on Hong Kong and Shanghai.

