AIRLINK 55.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.61%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.77%)
DGKC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.07%)
FCCL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
FFBL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
FFL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
HBL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
HUBC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
KOSM 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
MLCF 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
OGDC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
PIAA 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.68%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 122.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SEARL 52.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.46%)
SNGP 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.89%)
SSGC 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 78.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 6,518 Increased By 36 (0.55%)
BR30 23,095 Increased By 105.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 63,528 Increased By 325.6 (0.52%)
KSE30 21,353 Increased By 112.2 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hazlewood leads Australia to huge win over West Indies

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2024 12:02pm

ADELAIDE: Australian Josh Hazlewood produced an inspired spell of seam bowling as Australia crushed the West Indies by 10 wickets in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Bowling with almost metronomic precision, Hazlewood ended with 5-35 in the second innings after at one stage having figures of 4-2.

Leading by 95 runs in the first innings, Australia dismissed the West Indies Friday morning for 120.

They then cruised to the winning target of 26 in under seven overs, although there was some late drama when, with the scores level, Australian opener Usman Khawaja was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the jaw by a Shamar Joseph bouncer.

There had been plenty of disquiet in Australia when the West Indies announced a touring squad missing a number of top players including former captain Jason Holder.

Only eight of the 15-man squad had played Test cricket before, meaning there would have to be three debutants in the team for Adelaide.

While captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul have formed an effective partnership at the top of the order, the next four batsmen had only three caps between them.

And with both Brathwaite and Chanderpaul failing in this Test match, that inexperience showed, with only Kirk McKenzie offering much resistance to the Australian attack.

However, they will take some positives out of the match from McKenzie’s batting and especially the batting and bowling of Shamar Joseph, who was playing only his sixth first class game.

Australia all out for 283 against West Indies

Joseph took five wickets in the first innings and scored valuable runs in both innings coming in at No.11.

After resuming Friday on 73-6, still 22 runs behind, much of the West Indies’ faint hopes depended on experienced wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, who was not out 17 overnight.

But after adding one run to his overnight total Da Silva was caught on the deep fine leg boundary for the second time this match after not being able to control the hook shot, leaving his side 84-7.

Alzarri Joseph played well but got a faint edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Mitchell Starc to fall for 16, with West Indies 94-8, still one run from making Australia bat again.

Hazlewood then clean bowled Gudakesh Motie without any addition to the score, bringing newcomer Shamar Joseph to the crease, who promptly played a beautiful cover drive for four.

The free-spirited Shamar Joseph showed no fear and he and veteran Kemar Roach added 26 for the final wicket before Joseph charged off-spinner Nathan Lyon and was stumped by Carey.

West Indies coach Andre Coley conceded inexperience had played a large part in the dramatic second innings collapse that saw them slump to 19-4.

“The learning curve has been pretty steep for some of them,” Coley said.

“But if they were to sit back and some of the feedback has been, it hasn’t been tremendously difficult. It has been testing.

“I think the challenge has pretty much been the consistency of the bowlers, obviously a wealth of experience in that Australian bowling attack, so their ability to stay patient, and there were times our batters played quite well.”

Kraigg Brathwaite Josh Hazlewood Adelaide Oval australia vs west indies test Kirk McKenzie

Hazlewood leads Australia to huge win over West Indies

Intra-day update: rupee sees some gain against US dollar

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Stocks back to winning ways as Pak-Iran tensions ease

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

Oil prices ease on China demand worries, supply forecasts

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Read more stories