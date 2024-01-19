AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East tensions support

Reuters Published January 19, 2024 Updated January 19, 2024 05:19pm

LONDON: Oil was little changed on Friday and heading for a weekly gain, as Middle East tensions and oil output disruptions caused by cold weather in the U.S., the world’s biggest producer, balanced concerns about the health of the Chinese and global economies.

Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran on Thursday in a retaliatory attack, while the U.S. launched new strikes against Houthi anti-ship missiles aimed at the Red Sea.

Brent crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.91 a barrel by 1202 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were up 1 cent at $74.49.

“While the price of crude remains sensitive to events in the Middle East, as we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, the oil market remains well balanced,” said Craig Erlam, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

“Supply disruptions remain an upside risk but there are downside risks too, including the global economy.”

Oil prices rise on global demand forecasts

For the week, the U.S. benchmark is on track to rise about 2% while Brent is set to gain less than 1%. Both markers climbed on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its 2024 oil demand growth forecast.

“As tensions in the Middle East are spreading, traders don’t want to take short positions, but they are also cautious about continuing to build long positions as China’s economic recovery remains slow,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

Despite its higher demand growth forecast, the IEA’s projection is half that of producer group OPEC. The Paris-based agency also said that - barring significant disruptions to flows - the market looked reasonably well supplied in 2024.

While the Middle East tensions have not shut down any oil production, supply outages continue in Libya and about 40% of oil output in North Dakota, a top producing U.S. state, remained shut due to extreme cold as of Wednesday.

OPEC Brent crude US Energy Information Administration Oil IEA WTI crude oil US oil production

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East tensions support

Ready to work on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust, FM Jilani tells Iranian counterpart

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 279.9 against US dollar

KSE-100 loses grip on early gains as profit-taking kicks in

In phone call with Turkiye counterpart, Pakistan FM says no desire to escalate situation with Iran

Israel bombs Gaza amid disagreements with US over possibility of Palestinian state

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

Mari Petroleum successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Sri Lanka showing signs of recovery but challenges remain, says IMF

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

4-0: New Zealand chase down Pakistan to win fourth T20 international

Read more stories