TDAP chief for increasing country’s exports to $60bn

LAHORE: Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala on Thursday said we are currently exporting $30 billion, and our goal is to increase it to $60 billion.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 3rd edition of the Engineering and Healthcare Show (EHCS 24) said that the purpose of the Engineering and Healthcare Show is to offer a platform for foreign and local businessmen to assess the quality of Pakistani products.

He also said that the business environment in Pakistan is favourable. By organizing such shows, the positive image of Pakistan will be showcased to the world, and the exports of our country will increase.

Those propagandizing against Pakistan should see that peaceful economic activities are taking place in our country. Pakistan has great potential for business and investment, and the people here are very hardworking and resilient.

He mentioned that over 300 Pakistani companies from various sectors showcased their products at this exhibition. The products included furniture, sportswear, pharmaceuticals, surgical equipment, engineering equipment, and auto sector items. The expo serves as a sourcing platform for a diverse range of products, spanning from basic items to highly innovative and quality products.

He said that there is a significant demand for Pakistani products in global markets. It is hoped that this expo will secure substantial orders from foreign buyers. He also stated that the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is offering all possible facilities to manufacturers of export products.

He said that he would also hold meetings with business tycoons to take advantage of the special package given by the government for foreign investors.

