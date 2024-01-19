US weekly jobless claims near 1-1/2-year low

WASHINGTON: The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years, suggesting job growth likely remained solid in January.

The unexpected decline in initial claims reported by the Labor Department on Thursday added to strong retail sales growth in December in painting an upbeat picture of the economy, and could make it difficult for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in March as financial markets anticipate.

“The claims data are consistent with a labor market that will need further loosening before the Fed considers rate cuts and bolsters our assumption that the March meeting will be too soon,” said Matthew Martin, a US economist at Oxford Economics.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 187,000 for the week ended Jan. 13, the lowest level since September 2022. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 207,000 claims for the latest week.

Claims data tend to be volatile at the turn of the year. While that could have contributed to some of the drop in claims, economists said the data was consistent with a fairly tight labor market. They noted that companies generally remained reluctant to lay off workers following difficulties finding labor during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.