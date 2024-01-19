Petitions against Nawaz, Shehbaz, Nisar returned

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court registrar officer on Thursday returned the petitions against the acceptance of nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan as the election tribunals had concluded its proceedings.

The petitioner Shahid Orakzai in his petition against Nawaz Sharif pleaded that the respondent was a convicted person. He stated that both the Sharif brothers were also involved in attack on the Supreme Court.

He alleged that Shehbaz Sharif was the mastermind of attack as identified in an inquiry report of the Islamabad police. The petitioner also sought rejection of the nomination papers of Ch Nisar Ali Khan from NA-53 for being involved in the Supreme Court attack case.

