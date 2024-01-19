Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held at Iqra varsity: Minister highlights importance of understanding teachings of Islam, Sunnah

KARACHI: The caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, graced the Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held at Iqra University Karachi on Thursday, as the chief guest. Addressing a gathering of students, he emphasised the pivotal role of youth in shaping Pakistan's future.

In his insightful address, the minister highlighted the importance of understanding the teachings of Islam and Sunnah for a prosperous nation. Emphasising the need for youth to engage with the Quran, he encouraged them to delve into its meaning and incorporate its teachings into their daily lives.

Minister Aneeq Ahmed called upon rulers of Muslim Ummah to prioritise the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and advocate for the performance of Namaz and Zakat. He believed that adherence to these principles could effectively combat social evils and poverty.

The programme concluded with an engaging question and answer session, providing students with an opportunity to further explore the insights shared by the minister. Aneeq Ahmed was presented with a memento.

The Seerat-un-Nabi Conference served as a platform for fostering a deep understanding of Islam among the youth, instilling values that can contribute to the building of a just and prosperous society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024