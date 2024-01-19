LHC allows yellow taxi drivers plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday declared a Punjab government's notification as illegal reducing the validity of the route permit of yellow cab taxis from three years to one year.

The court delivered its reserved verdict on a petition of United Yellow Cab Taxi Union challenging the impugned notification issued on April 9, 2021. The court observed that the notification in question was arbitrary and violated the fundamental rights of the petitioner taxi drivers. A law officer had opposed the petition, but failed to satisfy the court.

