AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel has destroyed two thirds of Hamas regiments, Netanyahu says

Reuters Published January 18, 2024

JERUSALEM: Israel has destroyed around two thirds of Hamas’ fighting regiments in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, vowing to press on with the war until “complete victory.”

“There are two stages to the fighting; The first is destroying the Hamas regiments, those are their organised combat frameworks,” Netanyahu said at a news conference in Tel Aviv.

Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day as Netanyahu vows ‘no one will stop us’

“Up until now sixteen or seventeen out of twenty four have been destroyed. After that there is the (stage) of clearing the territory. The first action is usually shorter, the second usually takes longer.”

Holding up a photo of a fallen Israeli soldier, Netanyahu said troops will not have died in vain and pledged fighting would continue until Hamas has been defeated and the hostages in Gaza recovered.

“Victory will take many more months but we are determined to achieve it,” Netanyahu said.

Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Israeli soldiers Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Israel has destroyed two thirds of Hamas regiments, Netanyahu says

Biden says Iran-Pakistan clash shows Iran is not ‘well-liked’ in region

ISPR gives detailed account of strikes in Iran, says ‘dialogue and cooperation prudent’

Iran summons Pakistan's chargé d'affaires to protest air strike

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

PEMRA asks TV channels to cover Pakistan-Iran tensions with ‘utmost care’

‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’: Pakistan’s strikes inside Iran kill ‘several terrorists’

EU expresses ‘utmost concern’, Russia urges ‘maximum restraint’ over Pakistan, Iran attacks

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $127mn, now stand at $8.03bn

IMF debt dilemma looms after Pakistan election: Dr Reza Baqir

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 279.98 against US dollar

Read more stories