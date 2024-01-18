PM Kakar forms 7-member committee to oversee conduct of election

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday formed a high-level committee to ensure smooth conduct of general elections in the country.

The seven-member committee, notified on Thursday, will be led by the caretaker minister for maritime affairs and will include chief secretaries from all four provinces as well as the federal interior secretary.

The notification also allows for a seventh member to be co-opted by the committee.

The terms of reference of the committee include:

To oversee the security arrangements for general elections.

To review and resolve matters regarding administrative arrangements.

To issue directions for urgent requirements of additional security where law and order situation requires.

To implement directions of ECP regarding smooth and orderly conduct of General elections.

The general elections are set to take place in the country on February 8. The date was finalised after a delay of a couple of months after the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult the president of Pakistan.

Nomination papers of candidates have already been filed and symbols allotted. However, some quarters have raised concerns about security matters, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.