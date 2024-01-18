Hong Kong stocks open with small gain

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Thursday morning but made very little headway into steep losses suffered the day before as traders fret over China’s economy and hopes fade for an early US interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.16 percent, or 24.29 points, to 15,301.19.

Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 4% on China worries

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.39 percent, or 10.95 points, to 2,822.67, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.59 percent, or 10.09 points, to 1,688.61.