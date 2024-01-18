AIRLINK 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.82%)
LHC upholds decisions of election tribunals

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday upheld the decisions of the election tribunals that dismissed the appeals of PTI founder Imran Khan and other party leaders against rejection of their nomination papers by the returning officers (ROs).

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najfi, Justice Shahid Karim and Justice Jawad Hassan announced its reserved verdict on more than 60 petitions, including Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Elahi, Hamad Azhar, Latif Khosa’s son Khurram Latif Khosa, Sanam Javaid and others.

The court dismissed petitions of Imran Khan against the rejection of his nomination papers from NA-122 Lahore and NA-89 Mianwali. The RO of the constituency NA-122 Lahore had rejected the nomination papers of Imran Khan as his proposer and seconder were not the voter of the same constituency. The RO of the constituency NA-89 Mianwali had rejected the nomination papers of Imran Khan due to three years imprisonment in Toshakhana case.

The bench also dismissed the petition against the rejection of nomination papers of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi from NA-150, NA-151 and PP-218. PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had also approached the LHC against rejection of his nomination papers from NA-64, NA-69, PP-32 and PP-34, constituencies of Gujarat and Mandi Bahauddin, but the court upheld the decision of the ROs. The bench also dismissed the petition of PTI Secretary Hammad Azhar against the rejection of his papers from constituency NA-129 Lahore.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and his wife Huba Fawad had also approached the court against dismissal of their nomination papers and got the results. The bench also dismissed the petitions of PTI activist Sanam Javed against rejection of her nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120 and PP-150.

