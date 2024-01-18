AIRLINK 54.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.23%)
BOP 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.02%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.86%)
HUBC 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
MLCF 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
PPL 122.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.57%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
PTC 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
SEARL 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
SNGP 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.75%)
SSGC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.07%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 76.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.29%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,477 Decreased By -49.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 23,002 Decreased By -239.1 (-1.03%)
KSE100 63,125 Decreased By -442.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 21,201 Decreased By -153.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-18

China, HK stocks tumble on weak property data

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

SHANGHAI: Stocks fell across the board in China and Hong Kong on Wednesday, with China’s blue-chip index closing at near five-year lows as weak growth and property data deepened worries around the world’s second-largest economy.

Risk appetite was also curbed by president Xi Jinping’s vow to create a financial system that “inherently differs” from the Western model, and calls for financial regulators to have “long teeth and thorns.” China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 2.2% to its lowest level since early 2019. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index tumbled 3.7% to 14-month lows, led by property and tech shares.

China’s economy grew 5.2% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, official data showed, missing analysts’ expectations.

Investor anxiety was compounded by China’s December new home prices falling at the fastest pace since February 2015 and marking the sixth straight month of decline.

“Share price weakness reflects investor pessimism toward China’s economy, which is undergoing painful restructuring,” said hedge fund manager Zhang Kaihua.

In addition, the government’s increasingly forceful hand in the economy threatens to reduce vitality and creativity, he said.

President Xi Jinping vowed on Tuesday to create a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics.

A financial powerhouse should be based on “a strong currency, a strong central bank ... strong financial supervision and a strong team of financial talents,” Xi was quoted by official Xinhua news agency as saying.

The message is that “China won’t flood the financial system with a lot of liquidity” and will tighten regulations, said Yang Tingwu, vice general manager of asset manager Tongheng Investment.

Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR 100 Index slumped 4%, while the tourism sector lost 3.1%.

In Hong Kong, an index tracking mainland developers tumbled 5.5% to record lows, while the Hang Seng Tech Index shed 5 percent.

China stock Hong Kong stock Xi Jinping China’s economy CSI 300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks tumble on weak property data

Industrialisation: Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive: PM

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

12 vaccine preventable diseases: ECC approves Rs3.568bn TSG for immunisation

Iran missile strikes: Pakistan recalls envoy

Senate panel recommends SOEs bill

PL rate on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

Chairman tells Senate panel on finance: Govt asked to implement FBR restructuring within 30 days

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Rs55bn payment to SECMC: PD not paying heed to PMO’s and MoF’s dispatches

Gohar to discuss prospects of raw sugar import with PSMA

Read more stories