AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.61%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
FFBL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.61%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUBC 117.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.12%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.97%)
MLCF 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 126.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
PPL 123.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.88%)
PRL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.22%)
PTC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
SEARL 52.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2%)
SNGP 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TRG 77.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.29%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 6,527 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 23,241 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 63,567 Decreased By -170.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,354 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 27.450 billion and the number of lots traded was 23,549.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR12.008 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.757 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.964 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.465 billion), DJ (PKR 1.115 billion),Platinum (PKR 955.368 million), Silver (PKR 675.556 million), SP 500 (PKR 589.312 million), Natural Gas (PKR 448.460 million), Japan Equity (PKR 230.907 million), Palladium (PKR 131.698 million), Brent (PKR 77.609 million) and Copper (PKR 33.815 million).

In Agricultural commodities,3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 23.923 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

