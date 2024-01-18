KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 27.450 billion and the number of lots traded was 23,549.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR12.008 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.757 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.964 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.465 billion), DJ (PKR 1.115 billion),Platinum (PKR 955.368 million), Silver (PKR 675.556 million), SP 500 (PKR 589.312 million), Natural Gas (PKR 448.460 million), Japan Equity (PKR 230.907 million), Palladium (PKR 131.698 million), Brent (PKR 77.609 million) and Copper (PKR 33.815 million).

In Agricultural commodities,3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 23.923 million were traded.

