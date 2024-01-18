AIRLINK 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.7%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3%)
DFML 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
DGKC 71.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.12%)
FCCL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.71%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
FFL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.02%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 115.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
KOSM 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.66%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIAA 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
PPL 123.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.59%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.16%)
SEARL 51.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.22%)
SNGP 72.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.99%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,461 Decreased By -66.2 (-1.01%)
BR30 22,945 Decreased By -296.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 63,067 Decreased By -500.1 (-0.79%)
KSE30 21,186 Decreased By -168.2 (-0.79%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (January 17, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 16-01-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,000        235        19,235        19,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,362        252        20,614        20,614          NIL
===========================================================================

