MoU inked for fighting diabetes in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

LAHORE: Considering the current economic challenges and to ensure access to healthcare, Getz Pharma and M.E.D Consultants signed an MoU for the project-Dream Diabetes: SMILE (Simplifying the Life of People with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus).

This initiative is designed to simplify the lives of underprivileged individuals living with type-1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) through free consultations, diagnostic tests and Getz Pharma’s new insulin pen.

This project will also provide comprehensive support, including peer assistance, educational activities and medical support, regardless of their financial, educational or socioeconomic backgrounds.

“With this collaboration, Getz Pharma and M.E.D Consultants aim to make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by T1DM, fostering a community of support and knowledge for improved diabetes management. With the launch of our insulin pens, we aim to decrease the burden of diabetes and ensure that legacy meets convenience for people living with diabetes,” shared Dr. Jahanzeb Kamal, Senior Director Medical Affairs - Getz Pharma.

“Living with T1DM is an ongoing challenge for both children and adults, requiring daily management through insulin injections and blood sugar monitoring. In low-resource countries, such as Pakistan, the complexities of managing T1DM often surpass the means of the average family,” Dr. Syed Abbas Raza, CEO - M.E.D Consultants, during the ceremony, said. He added, “The primary aim of the project is to offer access to care and educational resources that empower individuals in their journey of managing T1DM.”

Additionally, the project will extend capacity-building opportunities for healthcare professionals, enhancing their skills in T1DM management. Under this project, 50 children living with T1DM will be sponsored for one year. The support will ensure they can lead healthy lives despite their economic challenges.

