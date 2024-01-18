Sherry reiterates PPP’s commitment to timely electoral process

ISLAMABAD: Vice-President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman reiterated her party’s commitment to a timely electoral process for a seamless democratic transition.

She also stressed that a level playing field in the polls can only be guaranteed once all PPP candidates receive their electoral symbols on time.

Senator Rehman, Wednesday, said this while talking to the media in response to concerns raised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding potential delays in certain constituencies, as revealed in their announcement on Tuesday.

While ballot paper printing for the 2024 elections has commenced, apprehensions linger over possible polling delays due to numerous pleas for a change of election symbols in related constituencies.

She said: “The PPP is the only party in the country that adopted a proactive approach to electioneering by launching its formal campaign on December 27, 2023, while Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari have been actively participating in campaign activities. Moreover, Zardari is set to inaugurate Bilawal's election office in Lahore, too. However, concerns persist regarding the allocation of electoral symbols to some PPP candidates in Punjab.”

She added that the PPP has time and again stressed the need for streamlined processes, transparency, and a level playing field for PPP in the elections.

“Despite our efforts, seven PPP candidates from Punjab faced issues with the designated electoral symbols, out of which the cases of three candidates, including Sajida Abbas Kharral from NA-107, Nosheen Begum from PP-122, and Mujahid Islam from PP-119, remain unresolved. The PPP demands prompt resolution of these matters without further delay,” she said.

While addressing concerns about potential election delays, Senator Rehman said that attributing such delays solely to the non-issuance of electoral symbols is not the appropriate approach.

“The PPP firmly stands against any election delays, advocating for a stable and timely democratic process. The party has also demonstrated its commitment to transparency by presenting key points of its manifesto to the public. Amidst the challenges facing Pakistan, the party has stressed the urgency of holding elections on time to ensure stability and address the country’s pressing issues.”

Regarding ongoing economic challenges, Senator Rehman said the PPP has expressed its dedication to addressing the needs of the common man, focusing on the most vulnerable.

“Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has been actively discussing these issues daily, emphasizing the party's commitment to free and fair elections.”

Talking about the PPP's history of engaging in parliamentary negotiations and forming coalition governments when necessary, Senator Rehman added: “The party has reiterated its dedication to democratic processes since the beginning and has laid emphasis on the importance of resolving differences constitutionally and peacefully without resorting to name-calling. We do not want elections to fall prey to any controversies again, but at the same time, we cannot stop our demand for a level playing field for the PPP.”

