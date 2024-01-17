AIRLINK 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-5.13%)
BOP 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.51%)
DGKC 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.36%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.06%)
FFBL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.24%)
FFL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.07%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.87%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.65%)
HUBC 116.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.1%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.81%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.21%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.47%)
OGDC 126.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.8%)
PIAA 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PPL 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
PRL 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.12%)
PTC 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.43%)
SEARL 52.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.02%)
SNGP 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.34%)
SSGC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.26%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.75%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.65%)
BR100 6,523 Decreased By -20 (-0.31%)
BR30 23,203 Decreased By -439.2 (-1.86%)
KSE100 63,567 Decreased By -170.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,354 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slides to one-month low on sluggish Chinese economy

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 04:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices dropped to their lowest in over a month on Wednesday on worries about China’s economy after disappointing data and as investors came to terms with delayed interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had lost 0.7% to $8,300 per metric ton by 1040 GMT after touching $8,258, the weakest since Dec. 7.

Top metals consumer China slightly missed forecasts for economic growth, but more worrying were ominous numbers about the property sector, such as property sales measured by floor area plunging 23% in December.

“There are still a lot of difficulties on the property side of things and it doesn’t really seem like the real estate sector has made any significant turnaround since the start of stimulus,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

“There’s a question mark on whether China is really doing all it can to get its economy on track.”

Dollar pressures copper while zinc jumps on smelter shutdown

Other December indicators in China showed retail sales grew at the slowest pace since September and investment growth remained tepid, though industrial output showed signs of improvement.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded March copper contract dipped 0.1% to 67,720 yuan ($9,410.91) per ton.

Production of 10 nonferrous metals in China, including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel, rose 7.1% to 74.7 million tons in 2023, a record high.

A steady dollar also weighed on the market, as a stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The dollar index hit a one-month high as remarks by the U.S. Fed Governor Christopher Waller dampened expectations for a March rate cut.

Most other metals on the LME also fell. Aluminium eased 1.2% to $2,188 a ton, zinc shed 1.9% to $2,499, nickel slipped 0.3% to $16,095, lead slid 1.9% to $2,065 while tin edged up 0.1% to $25,210.

Copper copper import LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slides to one-month low on sluggish Chinese economy

Iran launches missiles at Jaish al Adl group, Pakistan ‘condemns unprovoked violation of its airspace’

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Elections to pave way for economic stability in Pakistan, says Kakar

KSE-100 succumbs to uncertainty even as bond yields fall

DP World, Pakistan’s JW Holding sign MoU to develop SEZs in Pakistan

Pakistan’s REER index inches up in December, stands at 98.9

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Allen’s record 137 gives New Zealand series-clinching Pakistan T20 win

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Read more stories