AIRLINK 56.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.02%)
BOP 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.5%)
DFML 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
DGKC 73.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
FFBL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.25%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.42%)
GGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
HBL 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.73%)
HUBC 116.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
KEL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.76%)
PAEL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
PPL 122.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.45%)
PRL 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.47%)
PTC 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
SEARL 52.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.85%)
SNGP 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.95%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.51%)
TRG 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 6,521 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 23,228 Decreased By -415 (-1.76%)
KSE100 63,518 Decreased By -219.9 (-0.34%)
KSE30 21,309 Decreased By -46.6 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla cuts Model Y prices in Germany after China price cuts

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 12:39pm

Tesla Inc has slashed prices of its Model Y cars in Germany, a week after the carmaker reduced its Model 3 and Model Y prices in China. Tesla reduced prices for Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance by 5,000 euros to 49,990 euros ($54,340) and 55,990 euros respectively, representing a discount of 9% and 8.1% compared to the previous prices.

It also cut the price of Model Y rear-wheel drive models by 1,900 euros, or 4.2%, to 42,990 euros, according to data on its website.

The latest price cut comes after Tesla announced last week that it would suspend most of its car production at its factory near Berlin from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11.

Tesla drops prices of some new China Model 3 and Model Y cars

The company blamed the suspension on the lack of components due to changes in transport routes because of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Germany’s electrical vehicle subsidy programme, which was originally intended to apply until the end of 2024, ended prematurely last month, a move that was expected to hit German carmakers already struggling to bring down prices to levels offered by Chinese and US competitors.

Tesla

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla cuts Model Y prices in Germany after China price cuts

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

Elections to pave way for economic stability in Pakistan, says Kakar

KSE-100 succumbs to uncertainty even as bond yields fall

Pakistan’s REER index inches up in December, stands at 98.9

Allen’s record 137 gives New Zealand series-clinching Pakistan T20 win

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Visa made mandatory for Afghan drivers

Read more stories