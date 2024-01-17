SECP, UN Women Pakistan to host symposium on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange of Pakistan (SECP), in partnership with UN Women Pakistan, all set to host a symposium on “Driving Progress on Sustainability and Climate Change Considerations.”

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, will be the chief guest of the symposium, scheduled for January 23, 2024, in Karachi.

Leadership and experts from capital market institutions including Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Pakistan Business Council, Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance, Mutual Fund Association of Pakistan, Asian Development Bank, International Finance Corporation, InfraZamin, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, CFA-Pakistan, ACCA-Pakistan, corporate leaders, and academia will be participating in the event.

