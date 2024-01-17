‘May 9’ case: Sh Rashid arrested as ATC dismisses his bail plea

RAWALPINDI: Police on Tuesday arrested Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed after Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) dismissed his bail plea in a case regarding violence on May 9.

The former interior minister appeared before ATC Judge Malik Asif Ejaz for confirmation of bail in 14 cases registered against him in the May 9 riots.

The court granted him bail in 13 cases; however, the ATC rejected his bail in one case registered in the New Town police station.

The court had reserved its verdict on January 15 after hearing the arguments of both parties.

Police took Rashid into their custody after the court rejected his bail plea in one case from the court.

Rashid’s lawyer Sardar Abur Raziq while talking to the media said his client was arrested by police after the cancellation of his bail.

The court would determine whether Rashid would be placed under judicial or physical remand during tomorrow’s hearing, he said.

Talking to the media on arrival at the ATC court along with his legal team, Rashid said that after his “Chilla” [40-day meditation] his health condition deteriorated and he faced difficulty in speaking and walking but his morale is high and the losers are those who lose morals.

During the previous hearing, the prosecutor requested the court to reject the bail plea of accused Rashid and Rashid Shafique.

