CCPO Lahore reviews performance of Iqbal Town, Saddar Divisions & Gulberg Circle

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a review meeting at his office to assess the performance of Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions, as well as Gulberg Circle.

The CCPO commended the performance of DSP (Ops) Sabzazar, SHO and Incharge (Investigation) Samanabad, SHO and Incharge (Investigation) Sherakot, SHO and Incharge (Investigation) Raiwand, SHO and Incharge (Investigation) Manga, SHO and Incharge (Investigation) Sundar, SHO and Incharge (Investigation) Chung, Incharge (Investigation) Iqbal Town and Township and announced reward for them.

While pointing out deficiencies in the performance of Incharge (Investigation) Sabzazar, he directed to improve efficiency and warned of consequences for subpar performance. The participants also offered fateha for the departed soul of the mother of SHO Nadeem Kamboh.

Addressing the meeting, CCPO directed the immediate streamlining of pending road certificates and under-investigation cases. He assigned a special task to ASP (Ops) Raiwind Shah Rukh Khan to take stringent action against drug peddling networks around educational institutions. He also instructed the use of decoys for sting operations and effective patrolling in plain clothes to overcome snatching. Supervisory officers were directed to assign daily tasks to their teams and monitor their performance. Emphasizing the importance of positive interaction with the public, CCPO urged officers to fulfil their duties with courtesy and respect towards citizens.

DIG (Ops) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Ops) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch, ASPs, SHOs, and Circle Officers from Iqbal Town, Saddar, and Gulberg were present at the meeting.

