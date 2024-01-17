AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-17

President for sharing latest scientific breakthroughs

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that there is a need to share the latest scientific breakthroughs, experiences and achievements for the greater benefit of the entire humanity.

“The availability of knowledge should not be contained under the mere tag of ‘copyrights’ as greater accessibility could help humanity to move through the current economic, social and global challenges,” the president expressed these views while speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony to mark the 29th-anniversary celebration of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, former diplomats, members of academia, and the media.

The president said that scientific knowledge should be shared among the nations without any hindrance by resetting the priorities which were focused somewhat elsewhere.

“Open knowledge resources should be utilized and the world should work for the mutual transfer of knowledge. The injustices should be addressed,” he emphasised.

The president further said that transformation in the world could take place in the presence of “ethics or humanity-based order”, adding the new world would be dependent upon these shifts. While the rules-based world order was dominated by material-driven priorities, he opined.

He regretted that contrary to the requirements of the world, the prevalent tendency was towards the ultra-rich who had been becoming richer while the poor of the world were mired in poverty and deprivation.

He stressed that just and equitable distribution of wealth in the world could alleviate the sufferings of humanity.

“The world is not ready to change the exploitative attitude and end exploitation,” he said and referred to a recent report of OXFAM which said that billionaires had doubled their income while about five billion people in the world witnessed shrinkage in their earnings.

President Alvi said that genome sequencing was one of the major breakthroughs in the scientific world which had become more accessible to people due to the exponential pace of scientific developments.

The world is heading towards exponential development as the technology will no longer remain static, he added.

In future, he said, quantum computing could handle the data of billions of humans with regard to their health, besides opening up “tremendous possibilities in the agriculture sector”.

The president cited the agri-advancement of The Netherlands, which though a smaller country, became the second largest exporter of agri-products in the world, adding the country had tapped the water resources by conservation methods and promoting plant science.

He said Pakistan could also become one of the world’s leading nutrition-supplying countries by working on modern scientific lines. Citing costly power production, he said the advancement in solar technology could address the issue.

The president also expressed his satisfaction that the world including Pakistan had raised awareness about carbon emissions which still required wider cooperation among the nations.

The president also lauded the contributions of the COMSATS in the realms of science and technology among its 27 members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Dr Arif Alvi solar technology COMSATS

Comments

1000 characters

President for sharing latest scientific breakthroughs

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Huge deployment of security forces in KP envisaged

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Petrol, HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustments

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

15 cases of JN.1 Covid variant detected

Read more stories