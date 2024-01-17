Jilani to attend NAM Summit in Kampala today

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani left for Kampala, Uganda on a week-long official visit from January 16-22 to represent Pakistan in the 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and in the Third South Summit.

The 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the NAM is being held from 17-20 January 2024 and the Third South Summit to be held on 21-22 January 2024.

“The two summits afford an opportunity for the members to reflect on and amplify common positions on a range of global, regional, political, and socioeconomic issues,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. As a longtime member, it added that Pakistan has contributed to and shaped the agenda of NAM and is strongly committed to further strengthening NAM’s role in responding to regional and global challenges relating to questions of peace and security.

Similarly, Pakistan has remained an active member of the Group of 77 & China and attaches high priority to cooperation among the Global South, including in sustainable development, poverty eradication, and climate change.

At the NAM Summit, according to the statement, the caretaker foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on endemic and contemporary global challenges related to international peace, security and development.

