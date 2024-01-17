AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Jilani to attend NAM Summit in Kampala today

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani left for Kampala, Uganda on a week-long official visit from January 16-22 to represent Pakistan in the 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and in the Third South Summit.

The 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the NAM is being held from 17-20 January 2024 and the Third South Summit to be held on 21-22 January 2024.

“The two summits afford an opportunity for the members to reflect on and amplify common positions on a range of global, regional, political, and socioeconomic issues,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. As a longtime member, it added that Pakistan has contributed to and shaped the agenda of NAM and is strongly committed to further strengthening NAM’s role in responding to regional and global challenges relating to questions of peace and security.

Similarly, Pakistan has remained an active member of the Group of 77 & China and attaches high priority to cooperation among the Global South, including in sustainable development, poverty eradication, and climate change.

At the NAM Summit, according to the statement, the caretaker foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on endemic and contemporary global challenges related to international peace, security and development.

Foreign Office Jalil Abbas Jilani Non Aligned Movement NAM Summit

