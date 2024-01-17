AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
Cotton market: Trading volume remains low

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The prices of Phutti were in between Rs 7,000 to 9,200 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund.

400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund and 400 bales of Jahaninan were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 362 per kg.

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

