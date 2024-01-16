AIRLINK 55.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.33%)
DGKC 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.96%)
FCCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
HBL 116.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.91%)
HUBC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KOSM 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.4%)
MLCF 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
OGDC 127.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.4%)
PAEL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.55%)
PIAA 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PIBTL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
PPL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.16%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
PTC 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.52%)
SEARL 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.85%)
SNGP 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.95%)
SSGC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.85%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.36%)
TRG 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,550 Decreased By -54.2 (-0.82%)
BR30 23,664 Decreased By -333.8 (-1.39%)
KSE100 63,832 Decreased By -437.1 (-0.68%)
KSE30 21,403 Decreased By -145.4 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks snap winning streak to end lower

AFP Published January 16, 2024 Updated January 16, 2024 12:09pm

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday, snapping a six-day winning streak on profit-taking, after European markets fell overnight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.79 percent, or 282.61 points, at 35,619.18, while the broader Topix index slid 0.82 percent, or 20.62 points, to 2,503.98.

“The market was gradually pushed into a sell-off after rising for six days as caution over short-term overheated shares increased,” IwaiCosmo Securities said. US markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.

Investors were also watching the US Republican presidential nomination race, with former president Donald Trump achieving a landslide victory in Iowa’s caucuses.

The results will cement his status as the presumptive Republican standard-bearer to challenge President Joe Biden in November’s election.

In Tokyo trading, market heavyweight Fast Retailing, operator of Uniqlo, lost 1.19 percent to 39,000 yen.

Japan’s Nikkei marks fresh 34-year peak as shippers, banks gain

Nintendo dropped 1.98 percent to 8,037 yen and Sony Group fell 0.96 percent to 14,380 yen. SoftBank Group was down 0.73 percent to 6,386 yen.

The dollar traded at 146.17 yen against 145.77 yen in London and 145.25 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

Japanese stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks snap winning streak to end lower

Intra-day update: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel’s ‘spy HQ’ in Iraq, vow more revenge

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Oil prices mixed amid economic concerns, Red Sea issues

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Read more stories