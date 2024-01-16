Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (M/o PD&SI) has commenced working on development of 13th Five-Year Energy Plan, which will also focus on cooperation with Russia in energy sector, well informed sources in Planning Commission told Business Recorder.

This was revealed at a meeting held in Petroleum Division convened to review progress on the development of a comprehensive energy plan for cooperation with Russia in energy sector.

Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS) updated the forum on progress on the Energy Plan, and noted that Planning Division’s Energy Planning and Resource Centre (EPRC) is spearheading this initiative in collaboration with ISGS and Petroleum Division.

The ongoing development of the l3th five-year energy plan encompasses a comprehensive approach, addressing oil, gas, hydel, coal, renewable energy, and alternative fuel resources.

The designated members responsible for crafting the energy plan represent a diverse range of stakeholders from the private, public and academic sectors.

Once the five-year energy plan is finalised, the pertinent recommendations from the gas sector will be consolidated and integrated into the overarching comprehensive energy plan intended for collaboration with Russia in the energy sector.

Additional Secretary, Petroleum Division who presided over the meeting and participants engaged in a comprehensive discussion on Pakistan’s energy landscape, emphasised the need for an inclusive plan. These recommendations include a detailed gas demand and supply forecast covering ongoing projects with multiple scenarios (high, medium, low).

The analysis should consider factors like GDP growth, population trends, industrial development, and the status of planned infrastructure projects such as LNG terminals, pipelines, and gas storages. Insights into the development of economic and industrial zones are also sought.

It was stated that affordability of gas is a key concern, with a call for evaluating the foreign exchange component used for importing LNG and piped gas. The DG (LG) shared initiatives to expand the LPG footprint, highlighting the development of a draft LPG policy.

The Chair stressed the evaluation of new gas-related infrastructure projects (LNG terminals, IP gas pipeline, TAPI gas pipeline, Pakistan Stream Gas pipeline, and LPG storages) based on the supply and demand forecast finalised in the Energy plan.

The Joint Secretary (I&JV) emphasised the importance of identifying supply and demand gaps, considering alternative fuels, and upcoming energy efficiency measures.

The representative of Energy Planning and Resource centre highlighted that they were spearheading role in developing the energy plan, suggesting the utilisation of their efforts to avoid redundancy in plan development and data gathering.

The Chair directed the stakeholders to coordinate for data collection. The goal is to prepare a presentation for the caretaker Minister for Power and Petroleum, secretary of MoE (Petroleum Division) on the development of a comprehensive energy plan.

He underscored the crucial importance of well-rounded energy blueprint for all nations. As a strategic guide, this plan will address the complex challenges and opportunities inherent in the energy sector, and serve as a key factor in guaranteeing energy security, sustainability, and economic advancement.

This approach will enable Pakistan to broaden its energy resources, diminish reliance on a singular type and alleviate potential risks linked to supply interruptions or fluctuations in prices.

