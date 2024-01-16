Nov LSM sees 1.59pc growth YoY

ISLAMABAD: Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) has registered a growth of 1.59 per cent in November year-on-year basis when compared with November, 2022 and 3.63 per cent when compared with October 2023, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Overall Large Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a growth of -0.80% during July- November 2023-24 when compared with the same period of last year.

The main contributors to positive growth in November are Food (1.80pc), beverages (19.09pc), wearing apparel (27.79 pc), leather products (3.55pc), wood products (31.82pc), petroleum products (2.77pc), fertilizer (21.37pc), pharmaceuticals (23.62pc), machinery and equipment (99.46pc), textile (0.41pc).

The sectors showing decline during July-Nov 2023-24 compared to July-Nov 2022-23 are Tobacco (-39.31), Textile (-12.69) Paper & Board (-4.30), Iron & Steel Products (-1.76), Computer, electronics and Optical products (-23.32), Electrical Equipment (-12.35), Automobiles (-52.93), other transport Equipment (-14.59), Furniture (-55.36).

The production in July-November 2023-24 as compared to July-November 2022-23 has increased in Food, Beverages, Wearing apparel, Coke & Petroleum Products, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Non Metallic Mineral Products, Machinery and Equipment and Other Manufacturing (Football) while it decreased in Tobacco, Textile, Iron & Steel Products, Electrical Equipment, Automobiles, Other Transport Equipment and Furniture stated PBS.

