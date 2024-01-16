Profiles of field formation officials: FBR concerned over delay in updating data

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has expressed serious concern over the delay in updating data of the profiles of tax officials working in the field formations.

In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to the heads of the field formations on Monday.

According to the FBR, the Human Resource Information System (HRIS) data is not being updated by the field formations of FBR despite categorical instructions issued by the Board from time to time.

The Competent Authority has taken a serious view on the non-compliance of these instructions by the field formations.

As per directions of the Competent Authority, full access to HRIS pertaining to their own offices only, is being given to the respective field formations relating to employees (BS-1 to 15) by upgrading their existing logins for its updating on daily basis.

The FBR stated that the sanctioned strength of each office is matched with the Budget Order/NIS and the working strength is updated immediately on transfer of any post and entry thereof in the HRIS system by the Board.

In case of transfer (in/out) or voluntary retirement or death or removal/dismissal/ resignation/compulsory retirement, the consequential entry of addition/deletion should be made forthwith on the same day.

In cases of leave of all kinds (except casual leave), promotion and disciplinary/ criminal proceedings or any other changes in the profile of employees, the consequential entries should also be made in the HRIS on the same day.

