Iran’s special rep for Afghanistan meets Jilani

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs Hassan Kazmi Qomi on Monday discussed Afghanistan as well as regional security situation with Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Pakistani counterpart Asif Durrani.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Jilani received Iran’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs Qomi and discussed issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the caretaker foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination for regional stability.

He also underlined the critical role of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to achieve the vision of a peaceful and stable region.

Earlier, Ambassador Qomi held extensive talks with his counterpart, Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Asif Durrani, on the situation in Afghanistan and the regional processes for peace and dialogue, it added.

