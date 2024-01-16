CM inaugurates BISE e-service mobile app

LAHORE: Inaugurating the e-service mobile application, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also announced the launch of a mobile app designed to unify all education boards under a single platform and directed the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to ensure its functionality across all boards within a week. Students can access the specific services of their respective boards by entering the board’s name.

The chief minister unveiled the plaque and initiated the BISE mobile app with a symbolic button press. Personally reviewing the application, he navigated through features such as e-payment, degree and result card verification, NOC issuance, and migration certificate issuance. He also observed the streamlined process for duplicate and triplicate degree issuance through the e-app.

Speaking to the media post the app’s inauguration, Mohsin Naqvi shared his concern for students during a surprise visit to the board’s office 15 days ago. Promptly, a meeting was convened with the provincial minister and secretary to address the students’ issues. The transition from a manual to an online system has now made board services accessible online.

Expressing regret that this technological advancement should have occurred earlier, the CM assured that services for all education boards would be online in the coming days. Online applications for degree confirmation, NOC, migration certificates, and other documents, along with online fee payment, will be facilitated, enhancing accessibility for students.

Responding to concerns raised during the press briefing, the CM Naqvi addressed issues such as the extension of license fee deadlines and the examination of smog causes by Chinese experts. He underscored that decisions regarding smog were taken in consultation with the Environment Department.

