KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR22.820 billion and the number of lots traded was 23,380. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR9.745billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.104 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.934 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.305 billion), Platinum (PKR 896.709 million), SP 500 (PKR 677.228 million), Silver (PKR 664.109 million), Natural Gas (PKR 526.828 million), Japan Equity (PKR 339.942 million), DJ (PKR 297.862 million), Palladium (PKR 195.076 million), Copper (PKR 72.207 million) and Brent (PKR 59.137 million).

In Agricultural commodities,3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 13.747 million were traded.

