LHC disposes of Sheikh Rashid’s plea against Punjab govt

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed petitions of Sheikh Rashid and a bar member Zaman Wadik filed against the Punjab caretaker government.

The petitioners contended that the caretaker government was constituted for 90 days for holding fresh elections. They said the respondent government was not performing its duty in accordance with the mandate granted by the law.

He also said the respondent government is still working even after completion of its constitutional span of time. He, therefore, asked the court to direct removing the respondent government and constitute a new caretaker step with the consultation of political parties.

A law officer opposing the petition said the elections are scheduled on February 08, hence the petition has become infructuous. The court after hearing both the sides disposed of the petition as the elections scheduled has been announced.

