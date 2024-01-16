AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 23,998 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.45%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 15, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 15, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      21.43    21.93
2-Week      21.43    21.93
1-Month     21.14    21.64
3-Month     20.56    20.81
6-Month     20.58    20.83
9-Month     20.53    21.03
1-Year      20.51    21.01
==========================

Data source: SBP

