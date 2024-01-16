Markets Print 2024-01-16
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 15, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 15, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.43 21.93
2-Week 21.43 21.93
1-Month 21.14 21.64
3-Month 20.56 20.81
6-Month 20.58 20.83
9-Month 20.53 21.03
1-Year 20.51 21.01
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments