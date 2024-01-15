AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,594 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.73%)
BR30 23,934 Decreased By -173 (-0.72%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Sparx Smartphone announces Mahira Khan as new brand ambassador for Edge Series

Sponsored Content Published January 15, 2024 Updated January 15, 2024 03:35pm

Sparx Smartphone, powered by Deploy Group, a leading innovator in the mobile technology sector, is thrilled to announce the renowned actress and diva Mahira Khan as the new brand ambassador for its flagship series, the Sparx Edge.

Known as Pakistan’s top female celebrity, Mahira’s collaboration with Sparx marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey towards revolutionizing the smartphone experience.

Mahira Khan joins stellar galaxy of Sparx ambassadors

As the face of the Sparx Edge series, Mahira Khan will join the esteemed ranks of Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali, and Shehryar Munawar, who have been instrumental in representing Sparx’s diverse range of smartphones. Mahira’s addition to this galaxy of stars aligns perfectly with Sparx’s brand ethos, ‘Shine with Sparx’, symbolising excellence and charisma.

The Edge Series: a game-changer in technology

The Sparx Edge series, comprising Edge 20, Edge20 Pro, and Edge X, embodies the tagline ‘Change the Game’. These devices are designed to challenge the conventional balance of features and price, offering high-end specifications at an affordable cost. Features include a 108 MP primary camera, a 32MP selfie camera, a 65W fast charge capability (charging 80% in less than 40 minutes), and a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 3D curved display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Mahira Khan, brand ambassador, Sparx smartphone:

“I am excited to join the Sparx family and endorse the Edge series. Sparx’s commitment to bringing high-end technology within everyone’s reach is truly inspiring. Together, we will ‘Change the Game’ and ‘Shine with Sparx,’ making advanced technology accessible to all.”

Asif Khan, Chairman, Deploy Group:

“Having Mahira Khan, a symbol of elegance and success, on board for the Edge series is a testament to our vision. Sparx is all about innovation, quality, and affordability, and Mahira’s charisma perfectly embodies these values.”

Zeeshan Qureshi, CEO, Deploy Group:

“Mahira’s association with the Edge series signifies a new era for Sparx. Her influence and popularity will undoubtedly enhance our brand’s presence and appeal, resonating with our core message of excellence and accessibility.”

Naveed Rangeela, Managing Director, Deploy Group:

“The launch of the Edge series with Mahira Khan is not just about introducing a product; it’s about setting a new standard in the smartphone industry. We are confident that this collaboration will mark a new chapter in our journey towards technological excellence.”

A grand campaign awaits

A full-fledged campaign featuring Mahira Khan is set to commence at the end of January 2024, coinciding with the market availability of the Edge series. This campaign is expected to make a significant impact, showcasing the perfect blend of star power and technological innovation.

About Sparx smartphone

Sparx Smartphone, a brand owned by Deploy Group, is at the forefront of bringing cutting-edge mobile technology to the masses. With a philosophy of affordability and excellence, Sparx continues to redefine the smartphone experience for consumers worldwide.

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

Comments

1000 characters

Sparx Smartphone announces Mahira Khan as new brand ambassador for Edge Series

Rupee inches up for 9th consecutive session, settles at 280.24 against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gives up early gains amid profit-taking

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Oil slips despite Middle East conflict

Maryam says PTI’s symbol should be watch which Imran Khan ‘stole’

Gold price per tola increases Rs450 in Pakistan

India has no plans to import wheat for now

Injured Williamson set to miss remainder of Pakistan series

Imported urea fertiliser: Hike in basket price approved by ECC

Read more stories