AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,594 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.73%)
BR30 23,934 Decreased By -173 (-0.72%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks kick start the week higher on rising Fed cut bets

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 03:02pm

UK shares started the week on a positive note on rising bets that the US Federal Reserve will start cutting rates as early as March, although downbeat corporate earnings forecasts capped gains.

Both the blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.2%, as of 0810 GMT.

Oil and gas shares added 0.7% on higher crude prices as traders watched for supply disruption risks in the Middle East.

Investors will look forward to British consumer price inflation data and retail sales figures for the month of December, both due later this week.

Across the Atlantic, business activity data for the month of January and December retail sales from the US will also be on investors’ radar.

FTSE 100 ends higher

In corporate news, shares of PageGroup fell 1.8% after the global recruiter trimmed its annual profit forecast. British homebuilder Crest Nicholson cut its annual profit forecast, taking its shares lower by 3.6%.

London stocks FTSE 100 US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks kick start the week higher on rising Fed cut bets

Rupee inches up for 9th consecutive session, settles at 280.24 against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gives up early gains amid profit-taking

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Oil slips despite Middle East conflict

Maryam says PTI’s symbol should be watch which Imran Khan ‘stole’

Gold price per tola increases Rs450 in Pakistan

India has no plans to import wheat for now

Injured Williamson set to miss remainder of Pakistan series

Imported urea fertiliser: Hike in basket price approved by ECC

Read more stories