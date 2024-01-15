AIRLINK 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
DGKC 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.86%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
FFBL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.35%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 119.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.35 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.97%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
KEL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.52%)
MLCF 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.89%)
OGDC 130.79 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (2.57%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIAA 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.91%)
PPL 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PRL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
SEARL 55.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.84%)
SNGP 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
SSGC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
UNITY 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 6,671 Increased By 28.3 (0.43%)
BR30 24,301 Increased By 194.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 64,807 Increased By 168.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 90 (0.42%)
4th consignment of relief goods sent for people of Gaza

PPI Published January 15, 2024 Updated January 15, 2024 11:03am

ISLAMABAD: Fourth consignment from Pakistan consisting of 20 tons of medical and food items reached Jordan. According to a report on Sunday, the NDMA, in a post on social media platform X, said that Pakistan’s Ambassador to Jordan and the Jordanian Chief of Air Staff received the flight for further distribution to the affected people of Gaza.

On 1st Jan 2024, the Pakistan government dispatched the third consignment of relief goods for the people of Gaza that included medicine, surgical/medical items, hygiene kits and dry ration.

Pakistan dispatches 3rd consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

In Nov 2023, the country sent the second consignment of relief goods to the people of occupied Gaza. The second consignment included 89.6 tons goods containing 40 tons of food packs and three tons of food bags from the government of Pakistan, while 10.8 tons of medicines, 26 tons of hygiene and children’s kits were from NGOs in Pakistan.

In Oct 2023, Pakistan dispatched the first consignment of relief aid to war-hit Palestinians. The humanitarian aid included three tons of medicine, 4,000 blankets, and 1,000 winter tents.

Twadi pehn di Jan 15, 2024 10:24am
helpless in providing relief in the country but sending it abroad just for the sake of PR, pakistani logic at its best.
