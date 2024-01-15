AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-15

Apple farmers in IIOJ&K facing uncertainty

APP Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: Last year, during this season, the apple and other farms, sprawling over thousands of hectares, were carpeted under a thick layer of snow, particularly in the upper reaches of south Kashmir, signalling a bountiful harvest.

According to Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, although an erratic weather condition, which was experienced from March to June, impacted various horticulture crops, the farmers by and large harvested a good crop.

However, this year the situation seems diametrically different with a long-drawn-out dry spell becoming a cause of concern for thousands of apple farmers across occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While a good snowfall often holds the promise of quality harvest, its continued absence during the ongoing winter has begun leaving thousands of farmers, particularly the apple cultivators, distraught.

“We are deep into Chillai Kalan – the harshest leg of winter – and still there is no snowfall. It is a cause of worry for the farmers’ community,” said Muhammad Ashraf Wani, a fruit grower and former president of Fruit Mandi Shopian.

He said that apart from spurring water shortages, the dry spell would significantly affect the yield and quality. “The warmer temperatures could also precipitate early flowering of stone fruits,” he added.

Experts say a significant dip in temperature coupled with a good snowfall is imperative for the quality and good production of apples and other crops.

Many growers from south and north Kashmir districts said that they were anxiously waiting for snowfall. Kashmir produces around two million metric tonnes of apples annually. The industry provides livelihood to more than three million people directly or indirectly.

Kashmir IIOJ&K Horticulture sector Apple farmers

Comments

1000 characters

Apple farmers in IIOJ&K facing uncertainty

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

4th consignment of relief goods sent

UN says Gaza war ‘staining humanity’

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

Seeking poll postponement: Third resolution lands in Senate

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

WEF moot PM reaches Switzerland

Cut in import bill: Need for promoting cultivation of palm oil plants stressed

Read more stories