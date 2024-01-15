AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
Business community looks forward to positive changes

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

KARACHI: Malik Khuda Bakhsh, leader of petroleum and CNG industry, member of UBG Core Committee, director of Lions Club International, has expressed his best wishes for the candidates in the general elections to be held in February.

The business community is waiting for the positive results in the elections so that a new government comes in the country and for the correctness of the country’s economic conditions, forgets all the differences with the political parties and work for the stability of the country. He wants general elections to be held in a peaceful environment, a new government should come, the country’s economy should be strong, but for the country’s strength, there is a dire need for people to pay their full tax.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh said in one of his statements also welcomed the approval of the IMF to release 700 million dollars to Pakistan; the IMF Executive Board reviewed the agreement in the first review negotiations under the 3 billion dollar standby agreement and immediately released 70 million dollars to Pakistan.

After this approval, a total of 1 billion 900 million dollars have been released for Pakistan, 1 billion 20 million dollars were received by Pakistan in July, while the second review negotiations for the third tranche of 1 billion 10 million dollars were held in February are expected and thus IMF’s stand-by agreement of 3 billion dollars for Pakistan will be completed in April.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh further said that our prayer is that such a government will emerge in Pakistan which will help the country’s economic, political, Formulate workable policies to improve trade conditions. He said that efforts should be continued to create resilience in the economy, we as patriotic Pakistanis have to make our country stronger and stronger.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

business community UBG Malik Khuda Bakhsh General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

