Peshawar: prices of essential food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including vegetables, food grains, sugar, flour, live chicken/meat, eggs, fruits and others have remained high in the open market, said in a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Live chicken/meat was available Rs 430 per kilogram in the local market while prices of farm eggs were sold at Rs 420-430 per dozen, and price of hen eggs also pushed up as being sold at Rs 550-600 per dozen, the survey said.

Likewise, the survey noted prices of cow meat sky-high in the open market as butchers charged self-imposed rates.

According to the survey, cow meat with bone was sold at Rs 800-900 per kilogram and without bone at Rs 1000 per Kg against the official fixed rate.

Also, mutton beef was being sold at Rs 1800-2000 and Rs 2200 per kilogram.

Prices of vegetables registered record high in the local market.

According to the survey, ginger was available at Rs 1000-1100 per Kg, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs 600 per kilogram and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs 800 per kilogram.

Similarly, onion price has also touched a new peak as it was available at Rs 200 per kilogram while tomatoes are being sold at Rs 150-160 per kilogram.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs 350-400 and Rs 450 per kg, green pepper at Rs 100 per kg, okra Rs 100 per kg, and curry Rs 60 per kg, turnip at Rs 120 per kg, Eggplant (bringle) Rs 100 per kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs 120-150 per kg and lemon was being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs 150 per kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 100-120 per kg, green chilly at Rs 150 per kg, cabbage at Rs 150 per kg, capsicum at Rs 200 per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100 per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs 70 per kg in the retail market.

According to the survey, price flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20-kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs 2900 against the price of Rs 2700 while an 80-kg sac was being sold at Rs 13,200 against the price of Rs 13,000 against Rs 12,800 per 80-kg bag in the open market.

Price of sugar remains steady in the local market, as available at Rs 160 per kg against Rs 150 per kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said. Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, good quality (sela) was available at Rs 320 per kg, while low–quality rice was available at Rs 300 per kg, while toota rice was available at Rs 160 per kg and Rs 180-200 per kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs 480 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 300 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs 260 per kg, moonge at Rs 240 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs 280 per kg, dal Channa at Rs 280 per kg, white lobiya at Rs 260 per kg, red bean at Rs 560 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 280 per kg, red bean at Rs 450 per kg, big-sized white channa at Rs 450 per kg, small-sized white channa from Rs 400 per kg. Likewise, the survey said the prices of flour have increased in the wholesale and retail markets.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

Fruits, which are staple, but prices, are sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey.

The apples being available at Rs 350 per kg, persimmon at Rs 150 per kg and banana at Rs 100 dozen, guava at Rs 200 per kg, grapes at Rs 250-300 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs 1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024