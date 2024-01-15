AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-15

PHMA for allocation of more funds to renewable energy schemes

INP Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

LAHORE: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has proposed the State Bank of Pakistan to allocate more funds for renewable energy schemes, including solar energy financing exclusively to the export-oriented value-added textile sector. This strategic allocation will not only boost apparel sector’s growth but also promote a more inclusive and resilient economy.

These views were expressed in an interactive session held here at PHMA regional office on Sunday to review the private sector credit offtake, especially to the Apparel sector’s

SMEs, with the PHMA north zone senior vice chairman Amanullah Khan in the chair.

Participants of the meeting urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to strengthen the industry and export sector by releasing their payment, as a huge amount of refund claims under DLTL 2021 is pending, beside speedy payment of sales tax refunds, because the commitment of the FBR to instantly release exporters’ tax refund claims through FASTER System seems to be just an eyewash.

In his keynote, Amanullah Khan proposed the central bank to review its credit policies by fixing a special quota to finance the hosiery sector’s small and medium enterprises, as only the large industries have been availing government’s all major concessional export loaning facilities, with very limited financing is left for the PHMA members which are the backbone of the economy.

PHMA north zone senior vice chairman observed that despite significance of SMEs, more than 5 million SMEs face a significant credit gap, receiving just 7 percent of private sector credit. To achieve this, we must advocate for targeted and fixed allocations for apparel sector SMEs in renewable and solar energy financing, particularly those aimed at the export-oriented sector.

He said that the State Bank of Pakistan has launched various policies for the promotion of SME finance, but the required results were still awaited. It was unfortunate that banks were always reluctant to provide financing to SMEs as their financing continued to show negative growth.

PHMA members, on this occasion, said that the government with a view to help grow the apparel exports will have to take solid measures to strengthen the industry, especially the SMEs, saving the livelihood of millions of workers associated with the small industries. The government will have to make a visible reduction in markup rate to help grow the businesses, particularly the SME sector, as Pakistan needs millions of jobs annually.

We need to highlight the critical role of Small & Medium Enterprises in driving sustainable economic development in Pakistan. With an estimated 5.2 million businesses, the SME sector is a cornerstone of our economy, fostering employment, growth, and export diversification.

He said that in its endeavor to provide concessional financing to the export-oriented sector, the State Bank Pakistan had announced to extend the financing scheme for renewable energy for next two years till 2024.

The objective of the scheme was to lend support in addressing the dual challenge of energy shortage and climate change through the promotion of renewable energy. It may be mentioned here that Pakistan’s economy is facing the dual challenge of energy shortage and climate change. The inadequate supply of energy has severely impacted the growth of industries.

Similarly, the effects of climate change have been observed in the form of devastating floods, droughts, heat waves and changing weather

patterns. These changes essentially inhibit our ability for sustainable development.

PHMA renewable energy schemes

Comments

1000 characters

PHMA for allocation of more funds to renewable energy schemes

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

4th consignment of relief goods sent

UN says Gaza war ‘staining humanity’

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

Seeking poll postponement: Third resolution lands in Senate

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

WEF moot PM reaches Switzerland

Cut in import bill: Need for promoting cultivation of palm oil plants stressed

Read more stories