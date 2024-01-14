AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
Caretaker PM Kakar reaches Switzerland to represent Pakistan at WEF annual meeting

  • World Economic Forum's 54th annual meeting to continue till January 19
BR Web Desk Published January 14, 2024 Updated January 14, 2024 10:09pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reached Switzerland on Sunday to participate in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to be held from January 15 to 19.

Upon his arrival in Zurich, Kakar was welcomed by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to Geneva, Bilal Ahmed; Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Amir Shaukat; and senior diplomatic officials.

Extreme weather and misinformation top global risks at Davos

In the meeting, the interim prime minister would deliver a keynote address on a theme ‘Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise’, said a post from the Government of Pakistan official account on X, formerly Twitter.

“He [Kakar] will attend three key thematic events on ‘preventing an era of global conflict; restoring faith in the global system and preventing economic fracture’,” it said.

On the sidelines of the event, Kakar would also hold meetings with the government and business leaders, the post said. “The prime minister will also lead a special ‘Invest in Pakistan’ event.”

The 54th Annual Meeting of the WEF will convene under a theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’ to provide the crucial space to step back and focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability, according to WEF website.

The meeting will welcome over 100 governments from around the world, all major international organisations, the Forum’s 1000 Partner companies, as well as civil society leaders, the foremost experts, today’s youth generation, social entrepreneurs and the media.

