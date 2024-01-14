Raza helps Zimbabwe knock 143 in Sri Lanka T20

COLOMBO: A captain’s knock by Sikandar Raza enabled Zimbabwe to post 143 for five after being put into bat in the first T20 against Sri Lanka in Colombo Sunday.

Raza posted his 13th half-century in T20 internationals, fighting a lone battle to help his side post a competitive total.

Raza reached his half-century off 38 balls, and was dismissed for 62 when he failed to clear the long-off fielder off Dushmantha Chameera.

He faced 42 deliveries and hit five fours and two sixes. Zimbabwe got off to a good start with the openers adding 37 runs for the first wicket.

But Maheesh Theekshana struck twice in an over, removing both Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Craig Ervine.

Sri Lanka names T20 squad for Zimbabwe series

A 45-run stand for the third wicket between Raza and Sean Williams steadied the Zimbabwe innings, but the big hits required to post a competitive score were few, as Sri Lanka’s bowlers kept things tight.

Williams was reprieved twice by Pathum Nissanka.

The batter was on three when Nissanka dropped a sitter at first slip off Chameera.

Again, when he was on 13, Nissanka’s diving effort at deep extra cover wasn’t enough to see the back of the batter.

Dasun Shanaka was the unlucky bowler on the second occasion. Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga finished with two wickets apiece.