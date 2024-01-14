Taiwan inalienable part of PRC: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reiterated its position on the elections in Taiwan, saying it adheres to One China Policy, and calls for non-interference in the domestic affairs of all countries as per principles and objectives enshrined in the UN Charter.

In response to media queries regarding elections in Taiwan, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said that Pakistan’s policy on Taiwan is consistent, clear, and principled.

She added that Taiwan is an inalienable part of People’s Republic of China. “Pakistan adheres to One China Policy, and calls for non-interference in the domestic affairs of all countries as per principles and objectives enshrined in the UN Charter,” she added.